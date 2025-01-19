Number 5 Ranmoor Road, Ranmoor, has stairs to the left and right of the entrance down to the lower ground floor.
It is also built of stone and has exposed, original beams in the bedrooms.
The living room is open plan and double height, with the aforementioned two stairs down and one flight of stairs up, while the kitchen has an ‘oversized island’ and three ovens.
The lower level is currently a games room and gym with shower opening out on to a small stone-flagged yard.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire directly to your phone.
Upstairs, the bedrooms all have skylights for windows and sloping ceilings.
The property is a stone’s throw from the Grade II* listed Church of St John the Evangelist on Ranmoor Park Road but the Ranmoor Inn on Fulwood Road is even closer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.