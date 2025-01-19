Number 5 Ranmoor Road, Ranmoor, has stairs to the left and right of the entrance down to the lower ground floor.

It is also built of stone and has exposed, original beams in the bedrooms.

The living room is open plan and double height, with the aforementioned two stairs down and one flight of stairs up, while the kitchen has an ‘oversized island’ and three ovens.

The lower level is currently a games room and gym with shower opening out on to a small stone-flagged yard.

Upstairs, the bedrooms all have skylights for windows and sloping ceilings.

The property is a stone’s throw from the Grade II* listed Church of St John the Evangelist on Ranmoor Park Road but the Ranmoor Inn on Fulwood Road is even closer.

2 . Stairs The huge open plan living room has three sets of stairs leading out of it. | Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Windows The open plan living room has plenty of light. | Zoopla Photo Sales