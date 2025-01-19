Sheffield houses: Inside former chapel converted into three-bed home with enormous games room

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 19th Jan 2025, 11:21 BST

A former chapel with two sets of stairs down to the basement is on the market in Sheffield for £750,000.

Number 5 Ranmoor Road, Ranmoor, has stairs to the left and right of the entrance down to the lower ground floor.

It is also built of stone and has exposed, original beams in the bedrooms.

The living room is open plan and double height, with the aforementioned two stairs down and one flight of stairs up, while the kitchen has an ‘oversized island’ and three ovens.

The lower level is currently a games room and gym with shower opening out on to a small stone-flagged yard.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire directly to your phone.

Upstairs, the bedrooms all have skylights for windows and sloping ceilings.

The property is a stone’s throw from the Grade II* listed Church of St John the Evangelist on Ranmoor Park Road but the Ranmoor Inn on Fulwood Road is even closer.

The stone-built former chapel is 'unique'.

1. Ranmoor Road

The stone-built former chapel is 'unique'. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The huge open plan living room has three sets of stairs leading out of it.

2. Stairs

The huge open plan living room has three sets of stairs leading out of it. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The open plan living room has plenty of light.

3. Windows

The open plan living room has plenty of light. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen has a big island.

4. Island

The kitchen has a big island. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldProperty
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice