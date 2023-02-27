News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 'fabulous' two bedroom cottage within 'beautiful setting' for sale at £400,000

A two-bed cottage called The Granary has hit the Sheffield housing market for £400,000.

By Harry Harrison
1 hour ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 7:04pm

The cottage is found in Grenoside, accessed just off of Whitley Lane and has a lovely contemporary feel on the interior, whilst retaining character features.

Upon entry to the cottage, you will find yourself in an entrance hall with doors to the left and right and a staircase to the first floor. On the right is the door to the generous breakfast kitchen and another door to a downstairs w.c. On the left is the spacious lounge, which also has space for storage.

Upstairs are the two bedrooms, both are doubles, with what appears to be built-in storage. There is a family bathroom at the top of the stairs on the landing.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Blenheim Park Estates website.

1. "Beautiful setting"

The cottage is listed for £400,000 on the Blenheim Park Estates website.

Photo: Blenheim Park Estates

2. Found in Grenoside

The cottage is found in the beautiful Grenoside area.

Photo: Blenheim Park Estates

3. Modern garden

The garden looks a lovely space to spend time in brighter weather.

Photo: Blenheim Park Estates

4. Variety

The garden has been designed to have a variety of things to do and spaces to use.

Photo: Blenheim Park Estates

SheffieldBlenheim Park Estates