Sheffield Houses: Inside 'fabulous' two bedroom cottage within 'beautiful setting' for sale at £400,000
A two-bed cottage called The Granary has hit the Sheffield housing market for £400,000.
The cottage is found in Grenoside, accessed just off of Whitley Lane and has a lovely contemporary feel on the interior, whilst retaining character features.
Upon entry to the cottage, you will find yourself in an entrance hall with doors to the left and right and a staircase to the first floor. On the right is the door to the generous breakfast kitchen and another door to a downstairs w.c. On the left is the spacious lounge, which also has space for storage.
Upstairs are the two bedrooms, both are doubles, with what appears to be built-in storage. There is a family bathroom at the top of the stairs on the landing.