Sheffield Houses: Inside 'fabulous' £515,000 family home in Broomhill just a short walk from The York pub

A £515,000 family home in Broomhill, Sheffield, has hit the property market with Purplebricks.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 15th May 2023, 06:05 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 06:05 BST

Hawthorne Mews is just off of Crookes Road, with the house sitting close to the crossover between Crookes and Broomhill. The agents have described the excellent proximity to a number of popular pubs and restaurants, including The York and Thyme Cafe.

The accommodation, including five bedrooms, is spread across three floors. The ground floor features a cosy entrance hall and a large kitchen/diner.

On the first floor, you will find bedroom two and bedroom four, as well as a large lounge, with access to a rear balcony. The final three bedrooms, including the master with an en-suite, are on the second floor.

A ground floor w/c is accessible from the entrance hall. There is also a family bathroom on the second floor, between bedroom one and bedrooms three and five.

The property is in catchment for some of Sheffield's best schools, including Tapton and King Edwards.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Purplebricks website.

This five bedroom home has hit the market for £515,000.

1. Hawthorne Mews

This five bedroom home has hit the market for £515,000. Photo: Purplebricks

The dining area backs onto the 'sun bathed' garden.

2. Dining area

The dining area backs onto the 'sun bathed' garden. Photo: Purplebricks

This kitchen provides plenty of space to fix up a meal in the evening

3. Kitchen

This kitchen provides plenty of space to fix up a meal in the evening Photo: Purplebricks

Due to the garden being west facing, Purplebricks have said it is "bathed in sun" during the summer.

4. Garden

Due to the garden being west facing, Purplebricks have said it is "bathed in sun" during the summer. Photo: Purplebricks

