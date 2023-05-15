A £515,000 family home in Broomhill, Sheffield, has hit the property market with Purplebricks.

Hawthorne Mews is just off of Crookes Road, with the house sitting close to the crossover between Crookes and Broomhill. The agents have described the excellent proximity to a number of popular pubs and restaurants, including The York and Thyme Cafe.

The accommodation, including five bedrooms, is spread across three floors. The ground floor features a cosy entrance hall and a large kitchen/diner.

On the first floor, you will find bedroom two and bedroom four, as well as a large lounge, with access to a rear balcony. The final three bedrooms, including the master with an en-suite, are on the second floor.

A ground floor w/c is accessible from the entrance hall. There is also a family bathroom on the second floor, between bedroom one and bedrooms three and five.

The property is in catchment for some of Sheffield's best schools, including Tapton and King Edwards.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Purplebricks website.

1 . Hawthorne Mews This five bedroom home has hit the market for £515,000. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Dining area The dining area backs onto the 'sun bathed' garden. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen This kitchen provides plenty of space to fix up a meal in the evening Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4 . Garden Due to the garden being west facing, Purplebricks have said it is "bathed in sun" during the summer. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3