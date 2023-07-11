The Victorian terrace has been shared to Zoopla and has two bedrooms and a conservatory extension.

An extended, modern property in the popular district of Hillsborough, Sheffield is being sold on the local housing market for £150,000.

The two bedroom home is found on Hunter Road, not far from Hillsborough Park and three Stagecoach Supertram stops. The estate agents, Whitehornes, have said it is "perfect" for first time buyers or professional couples.

The home is entered into the lounge, which is bright and spacious and leads to the kitchen. This kitchen provides access to the conservatory and subsequently the garden.

Upstairs, you will find both bedrooms and the shower room. The current owner has converted the smaller second bedroom into a home office.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . Hunter Road This two bedroom terraced home is said to be "perfect" for a first time buyer or professional couple. Photo Sales

2 . Lounge This bright lounge is the first room you find when you enter the property. Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen features a modern range of cabinetry and appliances. Photo Sales

4 . Conservatory This conservatory extension offers a lovely place to enjoy a bit of the outdoors from the comfort of your home. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3