Sheffield Houses: Inside extended, modern home in popular Hillsborough for sale at £150,000
The Victorian terrace has been shared to Zoopla and has two bedrooms and a conservatory extension.
An extended, modern property in the popular district of Hillsborough, Sheffield is being sold on the local housing market for £150,000.
The two bedroom home is found on Hunter Road, not far from Hillsborough Park and three Stagecoach Supertram stops. The estate agents, Whitehornes, have said it is "perfect" for first time buyers or professional couples.
The home is entered into the lounge, which is bright and spacious and leads to the kitchen. This kitchen provides access to the conservatory and subsequently the garden.
Upstairs, you will find both bedrooms and the shower room. The current owner has converted the smaller second bedroom into a home office.
