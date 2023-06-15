News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Sheffield Houses: Inside 'exceptional' £950,000 home with a gym in 'exclusive' city suburb

The five bedroom home is found just around the corner from Notre Dame High School and Tapton School.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:06 BST

An "exceptional" five bedroom home in an "exclusive" Sheffield suburb has hit the local property market for just shy of £1million.

The Ranmoor Cresent property, in Ranmoor, S10, is being sold with a guide price of £950,000. The five bedrooms, two bathroom and two reception room accommodation is spread over three floors and a cellar.

A gym room is found in the cellar, whilst a dining room, sitting room and open plan kitchen and lounge are found on the ground floor.

The five bedrooms are spread over the first and second floor. Bedrooms two, three and four are on the first floor, as well as a family bathroom. Bedroom one, with an en-suite, and bedroom five are on the top floor.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This large Victorian semi-detached home is found in the popular Ranmoor area.

1. Ranmoor Crescent

This large Victorian semi-detached home is found in the popular Ranmoor area.

Photo Sales
The garden has a paved patio area and plenty of lawn.

2. Garden

The garden has a paved patio area and plenty of lawn.

Photo Sales
The entrance hall is spacious and provides access to every room on the ground floor.

3. Hall

The entrance hall is spacious and provides access to every room on the ground floor.

Photo Sales
The kitchen is part of an open plan space also featuring the lounge

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is part of an open plan space also featuring the lounge

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PropertySheffieldZoopla