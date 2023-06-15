The five bedroom home is found just around the corner from Notre Dame High School and Tapton School.

An "exceptional" five bedroom home in an "exclusive" Sheffield suburb has hit the local property market for just shy of £1million.

The Ranmoor Cresent property, in Ranmoor, S10, is being sold with a guide price of £950,000. The five bedrooms, two bathroom and two reception room accommodation is spread over three floors and a cellar.

A gym room is found in the cellar, whilst a dining room, sitting room and open plan kitchen and lounge are found on the ground floor.

The five bedrooms are spread over the first and second floor. Bedrooms two, three and four are on the first floor, as well as a family bathroom. Bedroom one, with an en-suite, and bedroom five are on the top floor.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . Ranmoor Crescent This large Victorian semi-detached home is found in the popular Ranmoor area. Photo Sales

2 . Garden The garden has a paved patio area and plenty of lawn. Photo Sales

3 . Hall The entrance hall is spacious and provides access to every room on the ground floor. Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen is part of an open plan space also featuring the lounge Photo Sales

