Sheffield Houses: Inside 'exceptional' £950,000 home with a gym in 'exclusive' city suburb
The five bedroom home is found just around the corner from Notre Dame High School and Tapton School.
An "exceptional" five bedroom home in an "exclusive" Sheffield suburb has hit the local property market for just shy of £1million.
The Ranmoor Cresent property, in Ranmoor, S10, is being sold with a guide price of £950,000. The five bedrooms, two bathroom and two reception room accommodation is spread over three floors and a cellar.
A gym room is found in the cellar, whilst a dining room, sitting room and open plan kitchen and lounge are found on the ground floor.
The five bedrooms are spread over the first and second floor. Bedrooms two, three and four are on the first floor, as well as a family bathroom. Bedroom one, with an en-suite, and bedroom five are on the top floor.
