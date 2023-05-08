Sheffield Houses: Inside 'exceptional' five bedroom £425,000 home with super-modern interior in Grenoside
A Sheffield home with a modern interior and five bedrooms has hit the local housing market for £425,000.
The Grenoside area of Sheffield is known for its greenery and country feel. This Rocher Avenue property is found on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by green fields.
The modern kitchen/dining area has a large bi-folding door spread across the back, which allows lots of natural light in. The modern, white finish reflects the light to all corners of the room.
The five bedrooms appear to be spread across the first and second floors, which agents Fine & Country state are all double bedrooms. The property also comes with three bathrooms and three reception rooms.