News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
14 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
15 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
18 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Sheffield Houses: Inside 'exceptional' five bedroom £425,000 home with super-modern interior in Grenoside

A Sheffield home with a modern interior and five bedrooms has hit the local housing market for £425,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 8th May 2023, 04:45 BST

The Grenoside area of Sheffield is known for its greenery and country feel. This Rocher Avenue property is found on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by green fields.

The modern kitchen/dining area has a large bi-folding door spread across the back, which allows lots of natural light in. The modern, white finish reflects the light to all corners of the room.

The five bedrooms appear to be spread across the first and second floors, which agents Fine & Country state are all double bedrooms. The property also comes with three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the F&C website

This five bedroom property has a guide price of £425,000.

1. Grenoside

This five bedroom property has a guide price of £425,000. Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
The garden features two decked areas for hosting and relaxing.

2. Large garden

The garden features two decked areas for hosting and relaxing. Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
There are plenty of spaces to sit and recline in this house.

3. Lounge

There are plenty of spaces to sit and recline in this house. Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
When opened, the bi-folding doors seem to blend the inside and outside.

4. Dining area

When opened, the bi-folding doors seem to blend the inside and outside. Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Sheffield