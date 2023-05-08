A Sheffield home with a modern interior and five bedrooms has hit the local housing market for £425,000.

The Grenoside area of Sheffield is known for its greenery and country feel. This Rocher Avenue property is found on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by green fields.

The modern kitchen/dining area has a large bi-folding door spread across the back, which allows lots of natural light in. The modern, white finish reflects the light to all corners of the room.

The five bedrooms appear to be spread across the first and second floors, which agents Fine & Country state are all double bedrooms. The property also comes with three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information

1 . Grenoside This five bedroom property has a guide price of £425,000. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2 . Large garden The garden features two decked areas for hosting and relaxing. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

3 . Lounge There are plenty of spaces to sit and recline in this house. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

4 . Dining area When opened, the bi-folding doors seem to blend the inside and outside. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

