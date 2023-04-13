News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield houses: Inside 'delightful' £400,000 Ranmoor end-of-terrace boasting 'ample charm and character'

An end-of-terrace home in sought-after Ranmoor in Sheffield has hit the market for £400,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The property, known as ‘Squirrels Leap’, is found on Ranmoor Road and has been described as a “delightful” home boasting “ample charm and character”. It has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The ground floor comprises of a breakfast kitchen, hall and sitting room, and has staircases to both a vaulted cellar in the basement and the first floor. It is on the first floor where the master bedroom, second bedroom and family bathroom is found. The third bedroom is situated on the top floor.

The property has a “delightful” garden to the rear with a stone-flagged sitting area providing easy access into the house and the living room. It can be access through the house itself or via a path down the side of the property.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Yopa website.

This end-of-terrace property is said to contains a "wealth of period features dating back to 1800s"

1. Squirrels Leap, Ranmoor Road

This end-of-terrace property is said to contains a "wealth of period features dating back to 1800s" Photo: Yopa

The kitchen comes equipped with many popular features, including a Belfast style sink.

2. Breakfast kitchen

The kitchen comes equipped with many popular features, including a Belfast style sink. Photo: Yopa

It comes with a range of integrated appliances and is located at the front of the property,.

3. Breakfast kitchen

It comes with a range of integrated appliances and is located at the front of the property,. Photo: Yopa

This bright, airy lounging area is found to the rear of the property.

4. Sitting room

This bright, airy lounging area is found to the rear of the property. Photo: Yopa

Related topics:Sheffield