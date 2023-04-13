Sheffield houses: Inside 'delightful' £400,000 Ranmoor end-of-terrace boasting 'ample charm and character'
An end-of-terrace home in sought-after Ranmoor in Sheffield has hit the market for £400,000.
The property, known as ‘Squirrels Leap’, is found on Ranmoor Road and has been described as a “delightful” home boasting “ample charm and character”. It has three bedrooms and one bathroom.
The ground floor comprises of a breakfast kitchen, hall and sitting room, and has staircases to both a vaulted cellar in the basement and the first floor. It is on the first floor where the master bedroom, second bedroom and family bathroom is found. The third bedroom is situated on the top floor.
The property has a “delightful” garden to the rear with a stone-flagged sitting area providing easy access into the house and the living room. It can be access through the house itself or via a path down the side of the property.