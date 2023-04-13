An end-of-terrace home in sought-after Ranmoor in Sheffield has hit the market for £400,000.

The property, known as ‘Squirrels Leap’, is found on Ranmoor Road and has been described as a “delightful” home boasting “ample charm and character”. It has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The ground floor comprises of a breakfast kitchen, hall and sitting room, and has staircases to both a vaulted cellar in the basement and the first floor. It is on the first floor where the master bedroom, second bedroom and family bathroom is found. The third bedroom is situated on the top floor.

The property has a “delightful” garden to the rear with a stone-flagged sitting area providing easy access into the house and the living room. It can be access through the house itself or via a path down the side of the property.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Yopa website.

1 . Squirrels Leap, Ranmoor Road This end-of-terrace property is said to contains a "wealth of period features dating back to 1800s" Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . Breakfast kitchen The kitchen comes equipped with many popular features, including a Belfast style sink. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . Breakfast kitchen It comes with a range of integrated appliances and is located at the front of the property,. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

4 . Sitting room This bright, airy lounging area is found to the rear of the property. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

