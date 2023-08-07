This is the cheapest house for sale in Sheffield listed with the online estate agents, Purplebricks.

A three bedroom home close to local schools and great transport links is being sold in Sheffield via an online GOTO auction.

The property is listed on the site of online estate agents, Purplebricks. It is asking for offers in excess of £90,000 for the sale.

It does need work to modernise and renovate before anyone moves in, but it has a lot of potential to be an excellent family home.

The ground floor comprises of an entrance hall, kitchen/diner, living room and a rear porch, which leads to the garden. On the first floor, you will find the three bedrooms, two of which have built-in wardrobes, and a three piece family bathroom.

