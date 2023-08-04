News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside charming £150,000 bungalow in popular Hillsborough

This charming and cosy little bungalow has just five rooms.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 4th Aug 2023, 05:45 BST

A charming little bungalow in a popular area of Sheffield is being sold on the local housing market for £150,000.

The Old Surgery, found on Kendal Road, Hillsborough, has a total of five rooms set out over 51.3 square metres of floor area. It is being offered to the market by Haus Estate Agents and listed on the Zoopla website.

Access is gained through a side entrance, which leads into the entrance hall. In the centre of the home is a bright living/dining room, which leads round to the kitchen and provides access to the bedroom and bathroom.

A small forecourt with a stone wall is found to the front and has plenty of space for outdoor furniture.

If you like the look of this property and would have more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This little bungalow is found in Hillsborough.

The bungalow contains a total of five rooms.

This living/dining room is the centre of this home and provides access to all the other areas.

This bedroom is located towards the front of the property and the bay window provides a lot of light.

