This charming and cosy little bungalow has just five rooms.

The Old Surgery, found on Kendal Road, Hillsborough, has a total of five rooms set out over 51.3 square metres of floor area. It is being offered to the market by Haus Estate Agents and listed on the Zoopla website.

Access is gained through a side entrance, which leads into the entrance hall. In the centre of the home is a bright living/dining room, which leads round to the kitchen and provides access to the bedroom and bathroom.

A small forecourt with a stone wall is found to the front and has plenty of space for outdoor furniture.

If you like the look of this property and would have more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

