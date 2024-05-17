A charming detached home in an elevated position overlooking Sheffield’s priciest neighbourhoods has been listed for sale.

Benefitting from “breathtaking views” towards Dore and the Peak District, this three bedroom home on Queen Victoria Road, Totley, is said to be “full of character” in the property listing.

It is up for sale with a guide price of £575,000 - not unheard of in an area known as one of the most expensive in Sheffield.

The spacious house features a large kitchen, dining room and living room on the ground floor - and a small entrance hall, finished with beautiful glass windows with painted designs.

Three bedrooms and a bathroom are found upstairs. The garden is large and backs onto some lovely woodland - it also features a large outbuilding offering space for a workshop or office.

1 . S17 This 'substantial' house is found down in Totley - one of Sheffield's most expensive neighbourhoods. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3 . Outside access The kitchen has lots of storage and is very bright. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales