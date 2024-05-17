Sheffield houses: Inside charming city home 'full of character' with views over Dore and the Peak District

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 17th May 2024, 11:30 BST

The house is close to local walking routes towards Millhouses and Totley Rise.

A charming detached home in an elevated position overlooking Sheffield’s priciest neighbourhoods has been listed for sale.

Benefitting from “breathtaking views” towards Dore and the Peak District, this three bedroom home on Queen Victoria Road, Totley, is said to be “full of character” in the property listing.

It is up for sale with a guide price of £575,000 - not unheard of in an area known as one of the most expensive in Sheffield.

The spacious house features a large kitchen, dining room and living room on the ground floor - and a small entrance hall, finished with beautiful glass windows with painted designs.

Three bedrooms and a bathroom are found upstairs. The garden is large and backs onto some lovely woodland - it also features a large outbuilding offering space for a workshop or office.

This 'substantial' house is found down in Totley - one of Sheffield's most expensive neighbourhoods.

1. S17

This 'substantial' house is found down in Totley - one of Sheffield's most expensive neighbourhoods.

The house is "full of character".

2. Kitchen

The house is "full of character".

The kitchen has lots of storage and is very bright.

3. Outside access

The kitchen has lots of storage and is very bright.

There are two reception rooms in this house. This living room is found just inside the entrance hall.

4. Living room

There are two reception rooms in this house. This living room is found just inside the entrance hall.

