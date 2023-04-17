News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield houses: Inside bright, modern £170,000 townhouse near two popular green spaces in Manor area

A modern and bright townhouse in Manor, Sheffield, has hit the local housing market for £170,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 14:26 BST

The house, found on Ravencarr Road, is just a short walk away from Manor Fields Park and The Wedge Pocket Park. It has two double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The house looks ideal for first time buyers, professional couples or a small family. The accommodation is spread over two floors, with a bright lounge, kitchen/diner, w.c and a hallway with stairs to the first floor.

Both the bedrooms are found on either side of the first floor landing. Both are large enough for double beds and offer large windows to flood the rooms with light.

A bathroom is also found on the landing and is equipped with a toilet, sink and shower/bath.

To the rear of the property is a good sized garden, enclosed with panel fencing and separated into a lawn and patio area. It can be accessed from a side gate as well.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This two-bed townhouse has been shared to Zoopla by estate agents at Yopa.

1. For sale £170,000

This two-bed townhouse has been shared to Zoopla by estate agents at Yopa.


The interior of this property has been completed with a modern finish.

2. Kitchen/diner

The interior of this property has been completed with a modern finish.


This space has room for a dining table on the opposite side to the kitchen.

3. Kitchen/diner

This space has room for a dining table on the opposite side to the kitchen.


The house has a separate lounge to the kitchen/dining area.

4. Lounge

The house has a separate lounge to the kitchen/dining area.


