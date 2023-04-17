A modern and bright townhouse in Manor, Sheffield, has hit the local housing market for £170,000.

The house, found on Ravencarr Road, is just a short walk away from Manor Fields Park and The Wedge Pocket Park. It has two double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The house looks ideal for first time buyers, professional couples or a small family. The accommodation is spread over two floors, with a bright lounge, kitchen/diner, w.c and a hallway with stairs to the first floor.

Both the bedrooms are found on either side of the first floor landing. Both are large enough for double beds and offer large windows to flood the rooms with light.

A bathroom is also found on the landing and is equipped with a toilet, sink and shower/bath.

To the rear of the property is a good sized garden, enclosed with panel fencing and separated into a lawn and patio area. It can be accessed from a side gate as well.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

