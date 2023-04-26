A renovated modern home in Dore, Sheffield has hit the property market for £675,000 with estate agents, Purplebricks.

The house is said to be “full of charm” and “renovated to an exceptional standard”. It is found in Dore village, offering a “larger than average” plot, a south facing garden and five bedrooms.

Furniss Avenue is in the heart of the village, just a stones throw away from The Rowan Primary School and King Ecgbert School. It is also within range of local amenities, fitness facilities and great pubs and restaurants.

The ground floor features a sweeping open plan space, working its way to the very back of the property. This space features a dining area, utility area and a “spacious” kitchen/lounge area.

The rear garden can be access via multiple points, including french doors in the dining room and to the side of the kitchen, and bi-folding doors crossing the entire rear of the lounge area.

There is a second lounge on the floorplan at the front of the home, which is accessible from the entrance hall. A smaller hall connecting to the kitchen area leads to a shower room and bedroom three.

On the first floor, you will find the other four bedrooms. The master bedroom, labelled as bedroom one, has built in wardrobes and a modern en-suite.

Bedrooms four and five also have built-in wardrobes, but no en-suites. Both these bedrooms, and bedroom two, are accompanied on the first floor by a three piece family bathroom.

The rear garden is south facing – a feature shown to be very popular amongst house hunters. It has a patio area, lengthy lawn space and garden room, which is said to be “ideal” for entertaining, a home office or gym.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Purplebricks website.

