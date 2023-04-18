A “sumptuous” £2,100,000 modern family home in the desirable S10 area has been put up for sale in Sheffield.

The property, found on Carsick Hill Crescent, Ranmoor, comes with five double bedrooms, three large bathrooms and expansive grounds. Whitehornes Estate Agents have described the listing as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for any prospective buyers.

The house’s enormous 4,070 sq ft of floor area is spread over a first and second floor. Entry to the home leaves you in the aptly titled entrance hall, with a snug to your right and two separate doors to the breakfast kitchen and another hall dead ahead.

The breakfast kitchen is also connected to the snug, through internal doors, and also leads to the large lounge, which has bi-folding doors stretching across the front of the room.

Heading away from the kitchen, the central hall leads to a play room and utility room, as well as a downstairs toilet. It is through the utility room you then find yourself in a boot room, with external access, the double garage and home gym.

Upstairs you will find the five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The long upstairs hallway leads to the principal bedroom, which is incredibly large and has space for a massive bed and a bath. It also has an en-suite, with a toilet, two sinks and a shower.

Bedroom two, four and five do not have en-suites but are big enough for double beds. Bedroom two is the second largest bedroom for floor area. Bedroom three is the third largest bedroom, but also has an en-suite shower room.

The family bathroom is located just opposite bedroom five and comes equipped as a very modern four piece suite, with a bath, toilet, sink and shower.

The entire house has a very modern interior, with contrasting light and dark colours detailing the furniture, walls and floors.

