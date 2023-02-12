News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield Houses: Inside a £650,000 barn conversion with extensive grounds and four bedrooms

A “beautifully presented” barn conversion near Sheffield has hit the property market for £650,000.

By Harry Harrison
3 minutes ago

The property is on High Street, Eckington, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms and is currently viewable on the Zoopla website. The house boasts just under 2,000 square feet of floor space, according to the floorplans, and the agents have said the accommodation in the property is “spacious”.

On the ground floor, the hall provides access to a W.C, the living room and dining room, with the kitchen and utility room beyond that. The four bedrooms are upstairs, two of which have en-suites, with a four-piece family bathroom also available. The grounds are said to be “expansive” and images show a large patio area and a big lawn space.

1. Barn conversion

This £650,000 barn conversion is for sale in Sheffield.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

They say the kitchen is the heart of the home.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Living room

The living room is quite large and provides access to the rear garden.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Dining room

The dining room is next to the kitchen so meals at the table is very easy.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldZoopla