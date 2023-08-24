News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside £370,000 family home with 'garden pub'

The garden is very versatile, with lawn, patio and an outbuilding containing a home bar area.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 24th Aug 2023, 05:15 BST

A £370,000 family home with a "fantastic" modern kitchen and home pub has been put on the market in Sheffield.

The property has four bedrooms to go along with the two bathrooms and the "beautifully landscaped garden". According to the Redbrik website, it is found on Farm View Drive in Hackenthorpe.

The focal point of this home is the garden, which has three key area. The lawn area provides space for children to play, and a pathway over the grass leads you to a slightly raised wooden patio, which is excellent for relaxing and hosting.

This patio is directly next to a box-shaped outbuilding. Inside this building is the home pub, which currently features a television, dart board and bar.

On the ground floor of the main house, you will find an entrance hall, garage, lounge, dining room and the modern kitchen. The first floor has all four bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, and a family bathroom.

There is plenty of parking for cars in front of this property. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The kitchen is a good size and has a contemporary design. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The interior of this house appears modern throughout. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The garden is large and has a number of useful spaces. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The garden is large and has a number of useful spaces. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

