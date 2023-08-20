Sheffield Houses: Inside a fully let student property bringing in £38,000pa being sold for £625,000
The property is in the heart of one of Sheffield's most popular student areas.
A nine bedroom student property earning nearly £39,000 per annum is being sold for £625,000.
The property, found on Crookesmoor Road, has three bathrooms and a good sized kitchen and lounge. It is being marketed through Whitehornes Estate Agents, who have shared the listing on Zoopla.
The accommodation is spread over four floors, has a full HMO license and has been fully let for the 2023/24 academic year. The property also has a private rear garden, which can be utilised by the residents.