The property is in the heart of one of Sheffield's most popular student areas.

A nine bedroom student property earning nearly £39,000 per annum is being sold for £625,000.

The property, found on Crookesmoor Road, has three bathrooms and a good sized kitchen and lounge. It is being marketed through Whitehornes Estate Agents, who have shared the listing on Zoopla.

The accommodation is spread over four floors, has a full HMO license and has been fully let for the 2023/24 academic year. The property also has a private rear garden, which can be utilised by the residents.

