News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Davies excited by United “project” as ex-Everton man signs in at Lane
A debut and big returns as Xisco names Owls XI to face Preston
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
United boss confronts McBurnie Leeds rumour before Forest return
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’

Sheffield Houses: Inside a fully let student property bringing in £38,000pa being sold for £625,000

The property is in the heart of one of Sheffield's most popular student areas.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 20th Aug 2023, 15:50 BST

A nine bedroom student property earning nearly £39,000 per annum is being sold for £625,000.

The property, found on Crookesmoor Road, has three bathrooms and a good sized kitchen and lounge. It is being marketed through Whitehornes Estate Agents, who have shared the listing on Zoopla.

The accommodation is spread over four floors, has a full HMO license and has been fully let for the 2023/24 academic year. The property also has a private rear garden, which can be utilised by the residents.

This terraced student property pulls in £38,844 per annum. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Student property

This terraced student property pulls in £38,844 per annum. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The kitchen has two ovens and plenty of storage. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Kitchen

The kitchen has two ovens and plenty of storage. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The house has a bright living room on entry. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Lounge

The house has a bright living room on entry. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The property has nine total bedrooms. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Bedrooms

The property has nine total bedrooms. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySheffield