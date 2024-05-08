Sheffield Houses: “Immaculate” home with 5 bedrooms, huge garden and fireplaces on market for half a million

It is located in a popular residential area.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 8th May 2024, 11:30 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A large property in the Millhouses area of Sheffield has hit the housing market.

The “immaculate” semi-detached home is located on Springfield Road, in a popular residential area.

The area is quiet, offering a peaceful living environment while having excellent public transport links, and sought-after schools, local amenities, and walking routes all nearby.

Estate agency Yopa says the nearby parks and local community add to the appeal of this property.

It is on sale with a guide price of £565,000.

11 photos below show the inside of the home which could be yours. 

There is a tidy garden space at the from of the property.

1. Front of house

The lounge includes a feature fireplace and large bay windows letting in lots of natural light.

2. Lounge

The lounge also has a combination of muted colours and wooden tones to create a cosy atmosphere.

3. Lounge

The kitchen, with bright walls around the oven and tiled floors, almost has a holiday feel.

4. Kitchen

