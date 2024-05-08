A large property in the Millhouses area of Sheffield has hit the housing market.

The “immaculate” semi-detached home is located on Springfield Road, in a popular residential area.

The area is quiet, offering a peaceful living environment while having excellent public transport links, and sought-after schools, local amenities, and walking routes all nearby.

Estate agency Yopa says the nearby parks and local community add to the appeal of this property.

It is on sale with a guide price of £565,000.

11 photos below show the inside of the home which could be yours.

1 . Front of house There is a tidy garden space at the from of the property. Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The lounge includes a feature fireplace and large bay windows letting in lots of natural light. Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The lounge also has a combination of muted colours and wooden tones to create a cosy atmosphere. Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen, with bright walls around the oven and tiled floors, almost has a holiday feel. Photo Sales