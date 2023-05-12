News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Images show 'unique' apartments being built in historic Tapton Court mansion

The first apartments in a new phase of the redevelopment of historic Tapton Court in Sheffield are being released for sale.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th May 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:24 BST

Only three apartments remain for sale in the East Court phase of the redevelopment scheme in Ranmoor and now the first one bedroom apartments from West Court are being released.

Prices for the apartments in West Court start from £274,950 for one bedroom apartments, with penthouses from £599,950. One property, referred to as “the ultimate apartment”, is a duplex spanning across the front of the historic mansion.

It will be accessed up the stone steps and through the original front door. It will cover two floors of “spacious” living”.

The apartments form part of the restoration and conversion of Grade II listed Tapton Court.

The imposing stone villa, built in 1868 for one of the city’s many steel magnates, had latterly been used by Sheffield University as halls of residence for student nurses but closed in 2008.

It is a unique development, in a location convenient for central Sheffield but also giving easy access to the Peak District.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the PJ Livesey website.

Tapton Court is being sensitively redeveloped into a number of apartments and houses.

1. Tapton Court

Tapton Court is being sensitively redeveloped into a number of apartments and houses. Photo: PJ Livesey

The historic mansion is being transformed.

2. Lobby balcony

The historic mansion is being transformed. Photo: PJ Livesey

The apartments appear to have a very modern design.

3. Modern designs

The apartments appear to have a very modern design. Photo: PJ Livesey

The kitchen spaces appear to have plenty of storage space.

4. Kitchen space

The kitchen spaces appear to have plenty of storage space. Photo: PJ Livesey

