The first apartments in a new phase of the redevelopment of historic Tapton Court in Sheffield are being released for sale.

Only three apartments remain for sale in the East Court phase of the redevelopment scheme in Ranmoor and now the first one bedroom apartments from West Court are being released.

Prices for the apartments in West Court start from £274,950 for one bedroom apartments, with penthouses from £599,950. One property, referred to as “the ultimate apartment”, is a duplex spanning across the front of the historic mansion.

It will be accessed up the stone steps and through the original front door. It will cover two floors of “spacious” living”.

The apartments form part of the restoration and conversion of Grade II listed Tapton Court.

The imposing stone villa, built in 1868 for one of the city’s many steel magnates, had latterly been used by Sheffield University as halls of residence for student nurses but closed in 2008.

It is a unique development, in a location convenient for central Sheffield but also giving easy access to the Peak District.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the PJ Livesey website.

1 . Tapton Court Tapton Court is being sensitively redeveloped into a number of apartments and houses. Photo: PJ Livesey Photo Sales

2 . Lobby balcony The historic mansion is being transformed. Photo: PJ Livesey Photo Sales

3 . Modern designs The apartments appear to have a very modern design. Photo: PJ Livesey Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen space The kitchen spaces appear to have plenty of storage space. Photo: PJ Livesey Photo Sales

