Sheffield Houses: Images show 'unique' apartments being built in historic Tapton Court mansion
The first apartments in a new phase of the redevelopment of historic Tapton Court in Sheffield are being released for sale.
Only three apartments remain for sale in the East Court phase of the redevelopment scheme in Ranmoor and now the first one bedroom apartments from West Court are being released.
Prices for the apartments in West Court start from £274,950 for one bedroom apartments, with penthouses from £599,950. One property, referred to as “the ultimate apartment”, is a duplex spanning across the front of the historic mansion.
It will be accessed up the stone steps and through the original front door. It will cover two floors of “spacious” living”.
The apartments form part of the restoration and conversion of Grade II listed Tapton Court.
The imposing stone villa, built in 1868 for one of the city’s many steel magnates, had latterly been used by Sheffield University as halls of residence for student nurses but closed in 2008.
It is a unique development, in a location convenient for central Sheffield but also giving easy access to the Peak District.