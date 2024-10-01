Found on Deepwell Mews in Halfway, Sheffield, this two bedroom home is listed leasehold on Zoopla with a £180,000 price tag.

The property had a modern interior including a sleek kitchen, cosy living room and a contemporary bathroom on the first floor.

An entrance hallway provides access to the kitchen and a ground floor w.c to your left and right after coming through the front door.

The living room is located at the end of the hallway, with the stairs just before that. French doors at the rear of the living room bring in lots of natural light and provide access to the enclosed rear garden.

The two bedrooms are found upstairs, both with built-in storage. A stylish bathroom with a toilet, sink and shower/bath is found in between the bedrooms.