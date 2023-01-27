News you can trust since 1887
This three bed property has a £675,000 price tag.

Sheffield houses: 'Iconic' £675,000 house in Totley Hall looks like a castle

This “iconic” character property is on the market for just £675,000 and comes with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

By Harry Harrison
2 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 1:18pm

The historic, grade-II listed Totley Hall has been brilliantly converted into seperate homes with modern layouts and bright interiors. This property, No.1 Totley Hall, has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large, spacious open plan kitchen/breakfast/family room and an upstairs sitting room.

Spread over a ground floor and lower ground floor, the property is all connected by the spiral staircase found in the turret of the building. The estate agents who posted the property to Rightmove have called the property “iconic” and “unique” and said it comes with a number of “luxurious” features. Take a look.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Rightmove website.

1. Kitchen/Breakfast/Family room

Open plan living is a feature of many contempory homes.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Sitting area

Another angle of the kitchen/breakfast/family room.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Downstairs W/C

The property has been described as "unique"

Photo: Rightmove

4. Sitting room

The sitting room is upstairs.

Photo: Rightmove

