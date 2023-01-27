The historic, grade-II listed Totley Hall has been brilliantly converted into seperate homes with modern layouts and bright interiors. This property, No.1 Totley Hall, has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large, spacious open plan kitchen/breakfast/family room and an upstairs sitting room.

Spread over a ground floor and lower ground floor, the property is all connected by the spiral staircase found in the turret of the building. The estate agents who posted the property to Rightmove have called the property “iconic” and “unique” and said it comes with a number of “luxurious” features. Take a look.