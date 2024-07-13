Sheffield Houses: Huge 5-bedroom stone-built house in Rotherham village with double garage for sale

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Jul 2024, 06:07 BST

A “stunning” stone-built five-bedroom home is for sale in the desirable village location of Harthill, Sheffield.

Estate agency Purple Bricks describe the home as “individually designed” and “beautiful”.

It has spacious rooms, ample natural lighting, a large driveway and double garage.

It has a price tag attached of £780,000.

The gallery below shows what the home has to offer.

1. Front of house

2. Kitchen diner

3. Dining area

4. Kitchen

