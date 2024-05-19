Sheffield Houses: Historic Bradway House, built in 1833, on sale for £750k after being “lovingly refurbished”

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 19th May 2024, 07:26 BST

The home is close to Dore & Totley Station.

A “beautiful” property built in 1833, just before the Totley tunnel construction, is on the market for £750,000.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says in the listing: “ The house has had historical significance ever since, and as such, has been lovingly refurbished by its current owners to ensure that it holds its place in Sheffield for many more years.”

The four-bedroom detached property has three large double bedrooms, one with an ensuite.

It has a “peaceful charm”, thanks to mature gardens surrounding the building, and is well-served by bus routes, with schools, shops and Dore & Totley Station nearby.

See the 13 photos below of what the home looks like inside.

"A driveway to the front allows off-road parking for two cars."

1. Front of house

"The bonus of being on a corner plot has allowed for mature gardens on all sides of the property."

2. Rear of house

"Upon entering the spacious, light, boot room with ample storage, you are ushered into the hallway that runs the length of the house."

3. Entrance hallway

"A sprawling, modern kitchen/dining room to the left serves as the bustling heart of family gatherings and culinary adventures."

4. Kitchen

