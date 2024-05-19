A “beautiful” property built in 1833, just before the Totley tunnel construction, is on the market for £750,000.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says in the listing: “ The house has had historical significance ever since, and as such, has been lovingly refurbished by its current owners to ensure that it holds its place in Sheffield for many more years.”

The four-bedroom detached property has three large double bedrooms, one with an ensuite.

It has a “peaceful charm”, thanks to mature gardens surrounding the building, and is well-served by bus routes, with schools, shops and Dore & Totley Station nearby.

See the 13 photos below of what the home looks like inside.

Front of house "A driveway to the front allows off-road parking for two cars."

Rear of house "The bonus of being on a corner plot has allowed for mature gardens on all sides of the property."

Entrance hallway "Upon entering the spacious, light, boot room with ample storage, you are ushered into the hallway that runs the length of the house."