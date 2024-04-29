A cute, detached home in the heart of the S6 postcode area in Sheffield has been listed for sale at £185,000.
The charming tiny home has two bedrooms and one bathroom on the first floor and a kitchen/living/dining space on the ground floor.
According to the Zoopla listing, it has been recently renovated and is said to be a “rare gem”.
It is located in Hillsborough, meaning it is surrounded by excellent local shopping venues; green spaces, like Hillsborough Park; and strong transport links thanks to the Sheffield Supertram.
The guide price for the property is a range between £185,000 and £195,000.
On street parking is available out the front.
