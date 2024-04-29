Sheffield houses: Hillsborough tiny home with lots of charm and potential listed for sale

It's been recently renovated and is said to be a "rare gem"

Harry Harrison
Harry Harrison
Published 29th Apr 2024

A cute, detached home in the heart of the S6 postcode area in Sheffield has been listed for sale at £185,000.

The charming tiny home has two bedrooms and one bathroom on the first floor and a kitchen/living/dining space on the ground floor.

According to the Zoopla listing, it has been recently renovated and is said to be a “rare gem”.

It is located in Hillsborough, meaning it is surrounded by excellent local shopping venues; green spaces, like Hillsborough Park; and strong transport links thanks to the Sheffield Supertram.

The guide price for the property is a range between £185,000 and £195,000.

On street parking is available out the front.

This cute detached home is found in the heart of popular S6.

Hillsborough

Photo: Zoopla

The house has approximately 76square metres of floor area.

Kitchen

Photo: Zoopla

The ground floor is one large, seamless space.

Ground floor

Photo: Zoopla

The foremost part of this ground floor space is a lovely sitting/dining area.

Living space

Photo: Zoopla

