The home has been described as "perfect for the modern family".

A £350,000 family home in Sheffield with a modern interior has been listed for sale.

The house, located on Farm View Gardens, Hackenthorpe, has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a cosy reception room. The garden is said to be "thoughtfully landscaped" by the estate agents at Redbrik.

The interior has contemporary themes throughout, with bold, contrasting colours used regularly. The kitchen and master bedroom are the prime example of this, using those colours to give the clean, sharp appearance often associated with modern properties.

