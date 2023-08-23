News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Hackenthorpe home on 'quiet' cul-de-sac being sold for £350,000

The home has been described as "perfect for the modern family".

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:04 BST

A £350,000 family home in Sheffield with a modern interior has been listed for sale.

The house, located on Farm View Gardens, Hackenthorpe, has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a cosy reception room. The garden is said to be "thoughtfully landscaped" by the estate agents at Redbrik.

The interior has contemporary themes throughout, with bold, contrasting colours used regularly. The kitchen and master bedroom are the prime example of this, using those colours to give the clean, sharp appearance often associated with modern properties.

This modern family home is found in a quiet cul-de-sac. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

1. Quiet location

This modern family home is found in a quiet cul-de-sac. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The kitchen is very modern. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is very modern. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The house has a "superb" landscaped garden. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

3. Garden

The house has a "superb" landscaped garden. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The living room is said to "enhance" the accommodation on the ground floor. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

4. Lounge

The living room is said to "enhance" the accommodation on the ground floor. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

