Listed for sale with Purplebricks at £425,000, this spacious family home has a “well-arranged layout across three floors”.

The ground floor consists of a hallway, living room and a kitchen/diner which provides access to the garden.

Three of the four bedrooms are on the first floor. The current owners use the smaller of these three rooms as a study/office space. A bathroom finished with a shower/bath, toilet and sink is found to the rear.

The second floor features a single bedroom with a large window. It brings in lots of light and offers great views.

The house is found on High Storrs Drive which, unsurprisingly, is just around the corner from High Storrs School - one of the top performing schools in Sheffield.

Other top secondary schools are also within walking distance, like Silverdale School and Notre Dame Catholic High School.