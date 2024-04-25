A semi-detached home in the heart of “very desirable area” of Sheffield has been put up on the market.

This property’s Greenfield Road location puts it in an excellent position, just a short distance from the immensely popular Graves Park.

An extension to the rear of the ground floor has given this home a wonderful, new layout. The entrance leads straight into the lounge, which then moves into the kitchen and the extended dining room.

The unique, wrought iron staircase is a lovely feature which leads up to the two bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor.

The house has only recently been added to the market, according to the Zoopla listing, and has a guide price of £240,000.

1 . Greenfield Road This lovely two bedroom home in Greenhill, Sheffield is up for sale. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen shares one open space with the dining area leading to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The house has been extended to include this large dining space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales