Sheffield Houses: Inside extended £240,000 Greenhill home in a perfect location to access Graves Park

The property is just down the road from Graves Park.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:29 BST

A semi-detached home in the heart of “very desirable area” of Sheffield has been put up on the market.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

This property’s Greenfield Road location puts it in an excellent position, just a short distance from the immensely popular Graves Park.

An extension to the rear of the ground floor has given this home a wonderful, new layout. The entrance leads straight into the lounge, which then moves into the kitchen and the extended dining room.

The unique, wrought iron staircase is a lovely feature which leads up to the two bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor.

The house has only recently been added to the market, according to the Zoopla listing, and has a guide price of £240,000.

This lovely two bedroom home in Greenhill, Sheffield is up for sale.

1. Greenfield Road

This lovely two bedroom home in Greenhill, Sheffield is up for sale. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen shares one open space with the dining area leading to the garden.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen shares one open space with the dining area leading to the garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The house has been extended to include this large dining space.

3. Dining room

The house has been extended to include this large dining space. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The stairs in the kitchen/diner have been finished with this "attractive wrought iron balustrading".

4. Unique staircase

The stairs in the kitchen/diner have been finished with this "attractive wrought iron balustrading". Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySheffieldSouth YorkshireZooplaGraves Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.