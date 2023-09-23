Sandringham Place is found in Lodge Moor, which is just on the border between Sheffield and the Peak District.

A huge £1,500,000 mansion in Sheffield has been listed for sale - and is found on a street named after one of the King's residences.

Sandringham Place, in Lodge Moor, is part of a series of residential roads named after royal residences. The area includes Holyrood Avenue, Kensington Drive and Balmoral Crescent.

The six bedroom property for sale is found on a gated plot, which the listing on Whitehornes Estate Agents' website says is the "best plot on this exclusive development". It comes with five bathrooms and "far reaching views" over the Peak District, which is just next door.

It is the first time the house has been offered to the open market since its construction - leading to the agents dubbing it a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to purchase.

The property has a number of rooms and facilities, especially on the ground floor, which consists of a: entrance hall, lounge, study, utility room, dining room, breakfast kitchen, "second kitchen" and a reception room.

Upstairs, four spacious bedrooms are accompanied by four en-suites. The master bedroom, located to the rear, benefits from a balcony which overlooks the garden and surrounding countryside.

Two more bedrooms are found on the second floor, with a bathroom positioned between them.

1 . Sandringham Place This grand home is found within a gated plot on a street named after one of the King's Royal Residences. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes Estate Agents)

2 . S10 property The plot is found in Lodge Moor. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes Estate Agents)

3 . Kitchen There are many, many rooms - yet the house seems relatively simple to navigate. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes Estate Agents)