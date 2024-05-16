Sheffield Houses: Photos show inside four bedroom family home nestled between Ranmoor and Fulwood

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th May 2024, 11:06 BST

The house is in a great, sought-after location to the west of Sheffield city centre.

A four bedroom terraced home in the heart of one of Sheffield’s leafiest postcodes has been put up for sale.

Listed through Redbrik with a £450,000 price tag, this Fulwood Road property has a “superb” finish with a “great attention to detail”.

The ground floor consists of a bright lounge and a spacious, open plan kitchen/diner which leads out into the courtyard garden. Redbrik have described it as being “low maintenance” and “ideal for enjoying your morning coffee”.

The first floor features two double bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom to the rear is accompanied by a four-piece en-suite, while a modern shower room is positioned next door to bedroom two.

Bedrooms three and four (also doubles) are both found on the second floor and therefore benefit from some of the best views over the surrounding area.

The house is some way down Fulwood Road in Nether Green - nestled between Ranmoor and Fulwood. It is an area where streets are lined with trees and numerous cafes and restaurants can be found nearby.

This terraced S10 home has four bedrooms.

1. Nether Green

This terraced S10 home has four bedrooms.

Redbrik have said "the finished is superb with great attention to detail".

2. Kitchen

Redbrik have said "the finished is superb with great attention to detail".

It offers access to the rear garden.

3. Diner

It offers access to the rear garden.

It is a low maintenance garden, said to be "ideal for enjoying your morning coffee".

4. Courtyard garden

It is a low maintenance garden, said to be "ideal for enjoying your morning coffee".

