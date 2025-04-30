1 Stanwood Avenue, Sheffield - a spacious four-bedroom semi-detached home with a former fish and chip shop included - is on the market for £325,000.

This unique property offers over 1,850 square feet of flexible accommodation across three floors, already making it a fantastic size for families. But the real draw here is the ground floor, where the former chip shop still stands, complete with a shop front and two preparation rooms.

With the business set to close upon sale completion, the new owner has a blank canvas - the chance to massively extend the house, or even start a new business venture, subject to the necessary permissions.

Located just a nine-minute walk from Rivelin Park, famous for its natural beauty and its connection to the Rivelin Valley Trail, this home is perfectly positioned for those who love the outdoors.

Stannington itself is a popular and vibrant area, with plenty of local shops, corner stores, takeaways and excellent public transport links, making it a brilliant place for families and investors alike.

Inside, the main house offers a bright open-plan kitchen and lounge with a large bay window, a separate reception room with access to the rear garden, and a welcoming hallway that ties the ground floor together.

On the first floor are three well-sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate W.C., while the second floor hosts a generous master bedroom with its own en-suite shower room.

Outside, there’s a private rear garden, and off-road parking to the front.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.