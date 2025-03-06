Sheffield houses for sale: Take a tour of beautifully converted flat in stunning former church building

This flat in a stunning former church in one of Sheffield’s most sough-after suburbs is dripping with character.

The two-bedroom flat is in the gorgeous Grade II-listed former Walkley Primitive Methodist Church on South Road, Walkley.

The ground floor apartment has been thoughtfully converted, marrying the beautiful period features with splashes of contemporary style.

It boasts high ceilings, a spacious open plan kitchen and living room, and two good sized bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room.

There’s on-street parking to the front and access to a shared outdoor space.

There are excellent transport links, good local amenities, and easy access to some great green spaces.

The property is listed with Purplebricks, with offers in the region of £210,000 being sought.

The living room in the two-bed flat on South Road, Walkley, Sheffield

1. Lovely living space

The living room in the two-bed flat on South Road, Walkley, Sheffield | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

The light-filled main bedroom of the two-bed flat on South Road, Walkley, Sheffield

2. Main bedroom

The light-filled main bedroom of the two-bed flat on South Road, Walkley, Sheffield | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

The two-bedroom flat is in the former Walkley Primitive Methodist Church, on South Road, Sheffield

3. Former church

The two-bedroom flat is in the former Walkley Primitive Methodist Church, on South Road, Sheffield | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

Bedroom two in the two-bed flat on South Road, Walkley, Sheffield

4. Character

Bedroom two in the two-bed flat on South Road, Walkley, Sheffield | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

