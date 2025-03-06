The two-bedroom flat is in the gorgeous Grade II-listed former Walkley Primitive Methodist Church on South Road, Walkley.

The ground floor apartment has been thoughtfully converted, marrying the beautiful period features with splashes of contemporary style.

It boasts high ceilings, a spacious open plan kitchen and living room, and two good sized bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room.

There’s on-street parking to the front and access to a shared outdoor space.

There are excellent transport links, good local amenities, and easy access to some great green spaces.

The property is listed with Purplebricks, with offers in the region of £210,000 being sought.

