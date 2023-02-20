A four bedroom family home in the Dore area of Sheffield has hit the property scene and comes with a unique feature that really turns up the heat for the rest of the market.

The house, found on Abbeydale Park Rise, comes with a large, versatile garden with a sauna room.

The accommodation is spread over the ground and first floor, with all the bedrooms located upstairs.

On the ground floor, there is a large kitchen/dining space, utilising an open plan design common in contemporary interiors. There is also a conservatory, lounge, garage, hall, utility room and toilet.

Upstairs, there are the four bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, and a family bathroom. The large garden has a patio area for a garden table and chairs set, another currently with a lounging area and the garden sauna room at the end.

The house is also in the affluent Dore area of Sheffield, which has a number of highly-rated schools nearby. The Peak District is also just a stone’s throw away.

