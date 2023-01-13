This £550,000 home has hit the market with Redbrik estate agents and is located in the Crosspool area of sought after S10.

The Sandygate Road property is extremely eye-catching with its white exterior and Redbrik believe it holds great potential for even more development, after it has recently underwent refurbishment. Subject to consent, Redbrik have described how the new owners could create further living space to the rear of the property.

Spread over three floors, the house has five bedrooms, two bath/shower rooms and, technically, one reception room. The dining and living area are featured in one open plan space, which also features a snug and access to an integrated kitchen.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor and two on the second floor, with each of the landings also having a “luxury” bath or shower room. Redbrik believe the house is great for “young” or “growing” families or upsizers, especially thanks to the enclosed, private rear garden, which “provides a safe space for children to play”.

If you like the look of this property and would like to see more, you can find it on Redbrik, here.

