Published 30th Dec 2024, 11:21 BST

Whether you’re a first time buyer or a property investor, these could be some excellent properties for you.

It is never easy to purchase a home in a major city and Sheffield would certainly fall into that category.

House prices seem way out of reach for many young people these days, but sometimes you can find a property ‘on the cheap’ - or at least for less than £100,000.

There aren’t often many houses for less than six-figures in Sheffield. Most of the time, the sub-£100k band is filled with apartments, but we have scoured Sheffield Zoopla for the cheapest houses - semis, detached, terraces and bungalows - available right now.

Take a look.

A listing for a brand new home in Kiveton for sale under shared ownership.

1. Whitebeam Rise - £46,250

A listing for a brand new home in Kiveton for sale under shared ownership.

Right next door, another new home in Kiveton, Rotherham, for shared ownership.

2. Whitebeam Rise - £46,250

Right next door, another new home in Kiveton, Rotherham, for shared ownership.

A three bedroom property in Killamarsh, just outside Sheffield.

3. Rectory Road - £70,000

A three bedroom property in Killamarsh, just outside Sheffield.

This Fir Vale home is in need of renovation.

4. Bolsover Road - £85,000

This Fir Vale home is in need of renovation.

