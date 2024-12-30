It is never easy to purchase a home in a major city and Sheffield would certainly fall into that category.

House prices seem way out of reach for many young people these days, but sometimes you can find a property ‘on the cheap’ - or at least for less than £100,000.

There aren’t often many houses for less than six-figures in Sheffield. Most of the time, the sub-£100k band is filled with apartments, but we have scoured Sheffield Zoopla for the cheapest houses - semis, detached, terraces and bungalows - available right now.

Take a look.

1 . Whitebeam Rise - £46,250 A listing for a brand new home in Kiveton for sale under shared ownership. | Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Whitebeam Rise - £46,250 Right next door, another new home in Kiveton, Rotherham, for shared ownership. | Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Rectory Road - £70,000 A three bedroom property in Killamarsh, just outside Sheffield. | Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Bolsover Road - £85,000 This Fir Vale home is in need of renovation. | Zoopla Photo Sales