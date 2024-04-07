It is often the seven-figure homes with six bedrooms, swimming pools, guest houses and tennis courts that grab the biggest headlines in the world of property.

However, it is likely to be more useful to the average prospective buyer to take a look at listings on the other end of the pricing spectrum.

In this gallery, we have chosen nine of the biggest “bargain” homes on Sheffield Zoopla - all of which have guide prices under £100,000.

These can range from three-bed project properties to a “modern bungalow” - including the cheapest house current available in Sheffield on the property site.

1 . Meadowcroft Road, S20 This two bedroom home in Westfield has a guide price of £95,000. It is being sold with GetAnOffer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Wincobank Avenue, S5 This three bedroom home is being sold via a Reed Rains auction. It has a starting price of £91,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Ironside Place, S14 A guide price of £90,000 is listed with this three bedroom home - being sold with sold.co.uk Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Atherton Road, S2 Another £90,000 home. This one is in Arbourthorne is being sold through Staves. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales