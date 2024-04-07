Sheffield houses: 9 'bargain' homes listed for less than £100,000 in Sheffield - including Zoopla's cheapest

House prices in the UK can be very high. This is a gallery of nine Sheffield homes for sale for less than £100,000 - including Zoopla's cheapest in the city.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 7th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST

It is often the seven-figure homes with six bedrooms, swimming pools, guest houses and tennis courts that grab the biggest headlines in the world of property.

However, it is likely to be more useful to the average prospective buyer to take a look at listings on the other end of the pricing spectrum.

In this gallery, we have chosen nine of the biggest “bargain” homes on Sheffield Zoopla - all of which have guide prices under £100,000.

These can range from three-bed project properties to a “modern bungalow” - including the cheapest house current available in Sheffield on the property site.

This two bedroom home in Westfield has a guide price of £95,000. It is being sold with GetAnOffer.

1. Meadowcroft Road, S20

This two bedroom home in Westfield has a guide price of £95,000. It is being sold with GetAnOffer. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom home is being sold via a Reed Rains auction. It has a starting price of £91,000.

2. Wincobank Avenue, S5

This three bedroom home is being sold via a Reed Rains auction. It has a starting price of £91,000. Photo: Zoopla

A guide price of £90,000 is listed with this three bedroom home - being sold with sold.co.uk

3. Ironside Place, S14

A guide price of £90,000 is listed with this three bedroom home - being sold with sold.co.uk Photo: Zoopla

Another £90,000 home. This one is in Arbourthorne is being sold through Staves.

4. Atherton Road, S2

Another £90,000 home. This one is in Arbourthorne is being sold through Staves. Photo: Zoopla

