It is often the seven-figure homes with six bedrooms, swimming pools, guest houses and tennis courts that grab the biggest headlines in the world of property.
However, it is likely to be more useful to the average prospective buyer to take a look at listings on the other end of the pricing spectrum.
In this gallery, we have chosen nine of the biggest “bargain” homes on Sheffield Zoopla - all of which have guide prices under £100,000.
These can range from three-bed project properties to a “modern bungalow” - including the cheapest house current available in Sheffield on the property site.
