The deceptively spacious four-bedroom end terrace is set across three floors and at £180,000 represents excellent value for a property of its size and location.

Located on Club Garden Road, the property is just a stone’s throw from Sheffield city centre.

It also puts you within walking distance of Ecclesall Road and London Road, both buzzing with restaurants, bars and independent shops.

Whether you’re commuting, studying or raising a family, this address places you at the centre of it all.

Inside, the ground floor welcomes you with a light-filled living room - perfect for both cosy nights in.

The kitchen is well-designed with modern fittings and generous counter space, making it as practical as it is stylish.

On the first floor, you’ll find two comfortable bedrooms alongside a modern family bathroom.

The top floor offers another two versatile bedrooms and a convenient shower room.

As an end-terrace, this home benefits from added privacy and natural light, setting it apart from similar properties nearby.

With reputable schools, local parks, and excellent public transport connections on the doorstep, it ticks all the boxes.