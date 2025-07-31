Estate agents Blundells says this deceptively spacious three-bedroom home now on the market in Barrie Crescent, Shirecliffe, would be perfect for a first time buyer.

At £120,000, it offers features that are hard to come by at that price, including its own driveway, ample windows, patio area, and is just a stone’s throw from Hillsborough Stadium and green spaces like Parkwood Springs.

All it needs is an owner with the energy to upgrade it throughout and can see the potential for modernisation.

Blundells writes: “The property may be suited to a young couple as a good starter home with energy to upgrade and enhance the value further.”

With some fresh ideas, the kitchen, WC, shower room and living room could all be made fit for the modern age and make a great investment for anyone with the elbow grease to see it done.

Check out our gallery below and see what ideas you have to make this home fit for 2025, and visit its page on Zoopla for more information.

1 . Three bed semi-detached home in Barrie Crescent , Sheffield, S5, for £120,000 Estate agents Blundells presents this £120,000 three-bedroom home in Barrie Crescent that just needs "a young couple with energy" to pull it into the modern age. | Blundells Photo Sales

2 . 'Huge potential' Can you see the potential in this three-bedroom semi-detached home? | Blundells Photo Sales

3 . Make it your own Blundells says the home needs "general upgrading" throughout but has many features that are hard to find for £120,000. | Blundells Photo Sales

4 . Patio and garden Take a break from the renovations and take a seat in the gardens' patio area. | Blundells Photo Sales