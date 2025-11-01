Linda Stringer Individual Estate Agency presents this semi-detached home on Far Lane just a short walk from the heart of Hillsborough for £250,000.

This property would suit a growing family, with each room painted in a different colour for added character and featuring a south-facing garden to use to the fullest.

An inviting hallway leads into a bright bay-fronted lounge to the front and a spacious dining kitchen at the rear. A separate utility, boot room and pantry sits just off from the kitchen, offering extra storage and a convenient side entrance onto the sun-flooded garden.

Upstairs, three well-proportioned bedrooms provide flexible accommodation, whether for a growing family, guests or a home office, with windows looking out to the heart of Hillsborough.

The generous and private garden combines patioed seating areas and lawn, offering plenty of room for relaxation or play. Tucked away at the end of the garden is a versatile summerhouse and cabin, currently used as a cinema room but equally suited as a home office, gym or hobby space.

This home is just a short walk from Hillsborough Park and Middlewood Road, with excellent links to schools, shops, cafés and transport, including Sheffield’s Supertram.

Full of personality, practicality and outdoor appeal, this Far Lane home enjoys an excellent location and adaptable spaces, it’s an ideal opportunity for anyone looking to settle into this sought-after corner of Sheffield.

Flick through our gallery below for a look inside, and visit its page on Zoopla here for more information.

3 . Hallway An inviting hallway frame with home with recently decorated warm yet neutral colours. | Linda Stringer individual Estate Agency Photo Sales