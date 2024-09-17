It is found in Totley with a guide price of £450,000. The Zoopla listing has described the sale as a “fantastic opportunity” for a potential buyer.

Three double bedrooms are found on the first floor including one with an en-suite. A family bathroom is also found at the top of the stairs.

On the ground floor, you’ll find two reception rooms - the lounge and the living room - and an open plan kitchen/dining room.

An entrance hallway also provides access to a downstairs shower room and utility room.

To the rear of the house is the landscaped garden, with a paved area, grass and shrubs and a summerhouse/home office at the far end.