A “stunning” period property in one of the northernmost areas of Sheffield has been listed for sale on the local housing market.
Listed with Crucible Homes for £650,000, this family home in Chapeltown is said to be “one-of-a-kind” and will make “the perfect forever home”.
It consists of three bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms and is found within a private, gated plot with a substantial garden.
One of the most unique aspects of this home is a “secret” door disguised as a bookshelf, which provides access to more storage, a downstairs w.c and the rear garden.
The historic property has been wonderfully modernised by the current owners, blending contemporary with the period look many love.
Crucible homes have said the property is “ready to move in to” and “something out of a fairytale”.
