Sheffield houses: 'Fairytale' Chapeltown home still on the market for £650,000 with unique, secret hallway

Chapeltown is an excellent location, with excellent rail connections and a big Asda supermarket nearby.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:54 BST

A “stunning” period property in one of the northernmost areas of Sheffield has been listed for sale on the local housing market.

Listed with Crucible Homes for £650,000, this family home in Chapeltown is said to be “one-of-a-kind” and will make “the perfect forever home”.

It consists of three bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms and is found within a private, gated plot with a substantial garden.

One of the most unique aspects of this home is a “secret” door disguised as a bookshelf, which provides access to more storage, a downstairs w.c and the rear garden.

The historic property has been wonderfully modernised by the current owners, blending contemporary with the period look many love.

Crucible homes have said the property is “ready to move in to” and “something out of a fairytale”.

This period home is full of "character".

1. Found in Chapeltown

The modern kitchen is excellent designed for you to be preparing food, whilst simultaneously chatting with guests.

2. Kitchen

The lounge has this cool hidden door, which leads to another hallway and w.c.

3. Hidden door

The lounge also provides access to the conservatory to the rear.

4. Lounge

