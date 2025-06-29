Set in Twentywell Lane, Bradway, this family property is more like a villa than your typical English home, and comes with a unique garden for entertaining and giving a family room to grow - take a look and see how every day here would be a holiday.

Presented by estate agents Saxton Mee, this home is gated and elevated with views over Abbeydale Golf Club, and is the picture of privacy, open views, and extensive outdoor space.

It’s greatest feature is easily its large garden with dream features to make raising a family or entertaining guests an adventure every day - from the purpose-built bar, pergola and a tree house, to the terraced balcony looking out over it all from the kitchen.

Take a look inside using our gallery below, or visit its page on Zoopla for more information.

Four-bed detached 'villa' in Twentywell Lane, Sheffield, for £750,000 Welcome to this "outstanding" four bedroom detached family home on Twentywell Lane, Bradway, Sheffield, for £750,000. It's more like a villa than your typical English home and comes with a unique garden for entertaining and giving a family room to grow - take a look and see how every day here would be a holiday.

A unique outdoor area Before we look inside, let's first tour this home's prize feature - the expansive, hilly garden with features that make raising a family and entertaining guests an adventure every day.

Your very own treehouse If the fantastic view from this elevated home wasn't enough, the garden comes with its own treehouse climbing frame. Playing in a garden like this is every child's dream.

Perfect pergola One of the many features that elevates this home to more like a villa is this impressive outdoor entertaining area complete with pergola, built-in bar and seating area. The bar even has a swing seat!