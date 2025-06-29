Sheffield houses: Every day is a holiday at this 'outstanding' £750,000 four-bed villa with own pergola bar

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Jun 2025, 14:36 BST

See inside this "outstanding" four bedroom detached family home in Sheffield - yours for just £750,000.

Set in Twentywell Lane, Bradway, this family property is more like a villa than your typical English home, and comes with a unique garden for entertaining and giving a family room to grow - take a look and see how every day here would be a holiday.

Presented by estate agents Saxton Mee, this home is gated and elevated with views over Abbeydale Golf Club, and is the picture of privacy, open views, and extensive outdoor space.

It’s greatest feature is easily its large garden with dream features to make raising a family or entertaining guests an adventure every day - from the purpose-built bar, pergola and a tree house, to the terraced balcony looking out over it all from the kitchen.

Take a look inside using our gallery below, or visit its page on Zoopla for more information.

Welcome to this "outstanding" four bedroom detached family home on Twentywell Lane, Bradway, Sheffield, for £750,000. It's more like a villa than your typical English home and comes with a unique garden for entertaining and giving a family room to grow - take a look and see how every day here would be a holiday.

1. Four-bed detached 'villa' in Twentywell Lane, Sheffield, for £750,000

Four-bed detached 'villa' in Twentywell Lane, Sheffield, for £750,000

Before we look inside, let's first tour this home's prize feature - the expansive, hilly garden with features that make raising a family and entertaining guests an adventure every day.

2. A unique outdoor area

A unique outdoor area

If the fantastic view from this elevated home wasn't enough, the garden comes with its own treehouse climbing frame. Playing in a garden like this is every child's dream.

3. Your very own treehouse

Your very own treehouse

One of the many features that elevates this home to more like a villa is this impressive outdoor entertaining area complete with pergola, built-in bar and seating area. The bar even has a swing seat!

4. Perfect pergola

Perfect pergola

