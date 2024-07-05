Sheffield houses: Escape to this spacious three-bedroom home with private, south-facing garden in Walkley

This unassuming three-bedroom home in Sheffield is hiding something special.

Behind this terraced house in the heart of Walkley, in the S6 postcode, is a slice of heaven - a private, south-facing garden, complete with decked patio and shaded with well-established trees.

Then there’s the home itself - presented by Saxton Mews - which has taken the traditional layout seen in so many terraced Sheffield homes and created an expansive space to explore.

With wide-sweeping windows to catch the light from the garden, three bedrooms and an attic room with views of the far-flung Peak District - as well as a cellar, not pictured - this unique and stylish home is on the market now for offers starting at £250,000.

Take a look inside in our gallery below. For more information, visit its listing page on Rightmove.

This enchanting and stylishly designed home is found in the heart of Walkley, S6.

1. Welcome to Walkley

This enchanting and stylishly designed home is found in the heart of Walkley, S6. | Saxton Mews

We'll look inside the house in a moment, but chief among this three-bedroom home's features is its south-facing, private and shaded garden.

2. South-facing garden

We'll look inside the house in a moment, but chief among this three-bedroom home's features is its south-facing, private and shaded garden. | Saxton Mews

Estate agents Saxton Mews writes: "Situated on this popular residential road in the heart of Walkley is this extremely spacious, three bedroom terrace property."

3. Three-bedroom terraced house

Estate agents Saxton Mews writes: "Situated on this popular residential road in the heart of Walkley is this extremely spacious, three bedroom terrace property." | Saxton Mews

Extensive work has been carried out to get the most light possible out of the garden, such as this window in the kitchen.

4. View over the garden

Extensive work has been carried out to get the most light possible out of the garden, such as this window in the kitchen. | Saxton Mews

