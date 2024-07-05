Behind this terraced house in the heart of Walkley, in the S6 postcode, is a slice of heaven - a private, south-facing garden, complete with decked patio and shaded with well-established trees.
Then there’s the home itself - presented by Saxton Mews - which has taken the traditional layout seen in so many terraced Sheffield homes and created an expansive space to explore.
With wide-sweeping windows to catch the light from the garden, three bedrooms and an attic room with views of the far-flung Peak District - as well as a cellar, not pictured - this unique and stylish home is on the market now for offers starting at £250,000.
Take a look inside in our gallery below. For more information, visit its listing page on Rightmove.
