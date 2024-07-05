Behind this terraced house in the heart of Walkley, in the S6 postcode, is a slice of heaven - a private, south-facing garden, complete with decked patio and shaded with well-established trees.

Then there’s the home itself - presented by Saxton Mews - which has taken the traditional layout seen in so many terraced Sheffield homes and created an expansive space to explore.

With wide-sweeping windows to catch the light from the garden, three bedrooms and an attic room with views of the far-flung Peak District - as well as a cellar, not pictured - this unique and stylish home is on the market now for offers starting at £250,000.

Take a look inside in our gallery below. For more information, visit its listing page on Rightmove.

1 . Welcome to Walkley This enchanting and stylishly designed home is found in the heart of Walkley, S6. | Saxton Mews Photo Sales

2 . South-facing garden We'll look inside the house in a moment, but chief among this three-bedroom home's features is its south-facing, private and shaded garden. | Saxton Mews Photo Sales

3 . Three-bedroom terraced house Estate agents Saxton Mews writes: "Situated on this popular residential road in the heart of Walkley is this extremely spacious, three bedroom terrace property." | Saxton Mews Photo Sales