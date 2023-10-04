The property has four bedrooms and a bright, modern interior.

A four bedroom family home in Sheffield surrounded by green spaces and trees has been listed for sale on the local property market.

The Cortworth Road home is situated in Ecclesall, S11, which is renowned for being one of the city's leafiest areas. The listing on Zoopla has the property up for a £795,000 asking price.

The house is located close to the Dobcroft Infant and Junior schools and is also in the Silverdale catchment zone.

The modern external appearance is mirrored inside. Large windows bring in lots of light and surfaces are sleek. The ground floor consists of a lounge, modern kitchen/diner, laundry room, foyer and hall. The garage is also accessible from internal ground floor doors.

On the first floor, the four bedrooms - which present "flexibility" to be used as office spaces or more family space - are accompanied by a four-piece family bathroom with a standing bath. The master bedroom is the only bedroom with an en-suite, which is equipped with a shower, toilet and sink.

