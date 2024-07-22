Found on Dore’s Furniss Avenue, this property is listed with Redbrik with a £795,000 guide price.

The house consists of a hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, garage and the cinema room on the ground floor.

Large, bi-fold doors open out to the rear garden which has been “beautifully landscaped” and is said to be “perfect for family”.

Four bedrooms are found on the first floor, one of which is also a study. They are joined by a large, four-piece bathroom.

The master bedroom is spacious and a bay window brings in lots of light. There is also a dressing area and en-suite.