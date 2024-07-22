Sheffield houses: Luxury Dore property with home cinema listed for sale at £795,000

A “stunning” five bedroom detached home in Sheffield with a spacious home cinema has been listed for sale.

Found on Dore’s Furniss Avenue, this property is listed with Redbrik with a £795,000 guide price.

The house consists of a hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, garage and the cinema room on the ground floor.

Large, bi-fold doors open out to the rear garden which has been “beautifully landscaped” and is said to be “perfect for family”.

Four bedrooms are found on the first floor, one of which is also a study. They are joined by a large, four-piece bathroom.

The master bedroom is spacious and a bay window brings in lots of light. There is also a dressing area and en-suite.

The final fifth bedroom is found on the second floor with an en-suite and store room.

1. Furniss Avenue, Dore

Redbrik Photo: Redbrik

2. Living room

Redbrik Photo: Redbrik

3. Kitchen

Redbrik Photo: Redbrik

4. Dining room

Redbrik Photo: Redbrik

