Sheffield houses: Discover the charming garden of this £110,000 two-bed home perfect for any first-time buyer

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Jan 2025, 05:00 GMT

Discover this terraced two-bedroom home in Sheffield perfect for any first-time buyer with a delightful garden.

Estate agents RedBrik presents this two-bedroom mid-terrace house in Sheffield’s Standon Road, in Wincobank, S9.

This is an ideal opportunity for a first-time buyer or those seeking a comfortable, affordable home.

Priced at £110,000, the property is well-maintained and with a recently renovated kitchen, a cozy separate lounge with a log burner, and two spacious bedrooms filled with natural light.

However, the standout feature is outside. At this price, the home boasts a well-kept, landscaped garden ready to step into and make your own, with a patio area ideal for enjoying outdoor moments or entertaining guests.

An additional outbuilding offers valuable storage space, while the cellar provides even more practical storage options and room for your own renovation

Plus, the house is close to not just local shops, amenities, and excellent transport links, but includes easy access to Meadowhall and the M1.

This home offers a great blend of comfort, convenience, and value, making it a perfect choice for those looking to step onto the property ladder.

Take a look at our gallery below, or see its page on Zoopla here - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/69081243

Discover this terraced two-bedroom home in Sheffield's Standon Road, Wincobank, where the new buyer will become the owner of a delightful garden and a cozy home for just £110,000.

1. Terraced home, Standon Road, Sheffield, S9, £110,000

Discover this terraced two-bedroom home in Sheffield's Standon Road, Wincobank, where the new buyer will become the owner of a delightful garden and a cozy home for just £110,000. | RedBrik

Photo Sales
Recently renovated and fitted with modern appliances, this £110,000 property is an ideal choice for first-time buyers, with two bedrooms, a bright kitchen, and a well-kept garden space.

2. An ideal starter home

Recently renovated and fitted with modern appliances, this £110,000 property is an ideal choice for first-time buyers, with two bedrooms, a bright kitchen, and a well-kept garden space. | RedBrik

Photo Sales
The entrance brings you into this cozy lounge with a log burner. It's a rare thing to have ready to go in your first home.

3. Cozy lounge

The entrance brings you into this cozy lounge with a log burner. It's a rare thing to have ready to go in your first home. | RedBrik

Photo Sales
The master bedroom is filled with natural light and overlooks the garden, perfectly suited to single living or for a couple.

4. Master bedroom

The master bedroom is filled with natural light and overlooks the garden, perfectly suited to single living or for a couple. | RedBrik

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPropertyMeadowhallZooplaRedbrik
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice