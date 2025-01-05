Estate agents RedBrik presents this two-bedroom mid-terrace house in Sheffield’s Standon Road, in Wincobank, S9.
This is an ideal opportunity for a first-time buyer or those seeking a comfortable, affordable home.
Priced at £110,000, the property is well-maintained and with a recently renovated kitchen, a cozy separate lounge with a log burner, and two spacious bedrooms filled with natural light.
However, the standout feature is outside. At this price, the home boasts a well-kept, landscaped garden ready to step into and make your own, with a patio area ideal for enjoying outdoor moments or entertaining guests.
An additional outbuilding offers valuable storage space, while the cellar provides even more practical storage options and room for your own renovation
Plus, the house is close to not just local shops, amenities, and excellent transport links, but includes easy access to Meadowhall and the M1.
This home offers a great blend of comfort, convenience, and value, making it a perfect choice for those looking to step onto the property ladder.
Take a look at our gallery below, or see its page on Zoopla here - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/69081243
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.