Sheffield Houses: Detached bungalow “forever home” near Loxley Valley new on housing market for £370,000

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 11th May 2024, 07:49 BST

Could the “charming” property be your forever home?

A cosy home with spacious rooms and outdoor areas is new to the Sheffield housing market.

With a guide price of £370,000, the three-bedroom bungalow provides versatile accommodation in a lovely location.

The detached property also features a driveway, garage, and low-maintenance garden for new owners to adapt as they wish.

Subscribe to The Star’s free newsletter

Estate agency Purple Bricks describe the property as “charming” and a “forever home”.

It is located on the Acorn Estate, on the Loxley side of Stannington.

The gallery below shows what the home has to offer.

The property is aesthetically pleasing from the nearby paths and has a quirkily-shaped lawn.

1. Front of house

The property is aesthetically pleasing from the nearby paths and has a quirkily-shaped lawn.

Photo Sales
The kitchen has a simple and clean design, with all the utilities new owners could need.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen has a simple and clean design, with all the utilities new owners could need.

Photo Sales
The lounge is carpeted and cosy, with a feature fireplace.

3. Lounge

The lounge is carpeted and cosy, with a feature fireplace.

Photo Sales
The conservatory is one of the star features of this property, offering lovely views of the surrounding natural area, lots of natural light, and storage and leisure space to suit you.

4. Conservatory

The conservatory is one of the star features of this property, offering lovely views of the surrounding natural area, lots of natural light, and storage and leisure space to suit you.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Housing marketPropertySheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.