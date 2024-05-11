A cosy home with spacious rooms and outdoor areas is new to the Sheffield housing market.

With a guide price of £370,000, the three-bedroom bungalow provides versatile accommodation in a lovely location.

The detached property also features a driveway, garage, and low-maintenance garden for new owners to adapt as they wish.

Estate agency Purple Bricks describe the property as “charming” and a “forever home”.

It is located on the Acorn Estate, on the Loxley side of Stannington.

The gallery below shows what the home has to offer.

1 . Front of house The property is aesthetically pleasing from the nearby paths and has a quirkily-shaped lawn.

2 . Kitchen The kitchen has a simple and clean design, with all the utilities new owners could need.

3 . Lounge The lounge is carpeted and cosy, with a feature fireplace.