This unassuming Sheffield home has a £140,000 price tag and a very "inviting" interior with some rooms recently renovated.

A deceptive two bedroom home on the end of a Sheffield cul-de-sac is now for sale for £140,000.

It has been listed on Zoopla by estate agents at Spencer and has been described as a "must see". It is found in the heart of Hillsborough, one of Sheffield's most popular areas with great local amenities and parks.

The unassuming property actually has a very "inviting" interior, with a number of rooms having been renovated over the years.

You enter the property using the rear door, which places you directly into the kitchen. The stairs will be immediately to your right and the kitchen worktops to your left. Ahead of you is the lounge, which features a large exposed-brick chimney breast.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms - one double and one single. The double is the master bedroom, situated above the lounge, it also has an exposed-brick chimney breast.

The single bedroom is currently being used as a home office and is found next door to the recently renovated shower room.

