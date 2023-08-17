Sheffield Houses: Two bedroom property is the cheapest house in the city on Zoopla with a low guide price
It needs a lot of work so will need a new owner looking for their next project.
A two bedroom home near the Northern General Hospital is the cheapest one available in the city on the property site, Zoopla.
The house, which is available for auction, is found on Robey Street and will need an owner looking for a project as it needs some work.
With a guide price of £25,000 - £35,000, it is the cheapest house available on Zoopla at the time of writing.
The ground floor features a living room and kitchen, as well as access to a private garden. The two bedrooms are upstairs, as is a family bathroom.