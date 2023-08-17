It needs a lot of work so will need a new owner looking for their next project.

A two bedroom home near the Northern General Hospital is the cheapest one available in the city on the property site, Zoopla.

The house, which is available for auction, is found on Robey Street and will need an owner looking for a project as it needs some work.

With a guide price of £25,000 - £35,000, it is the cheapest house available on Zoopla at the time of writing.

The ground floor features a living room and kitchen, as well as access to a private garden. The two bedrooms are upstairs, as is a family bathroom.

1 . £25,000 guide price This project property has the cheapest guide price of any Sheffield home on Zoopla right now. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

2 . Modernisation needed The house will need a lot of work done. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

3 . Living room The property features a living room and kitchen on the ground floor. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

4 . Garden access The garden is accessible directly from the kitchen. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales