It’s a rare sight - a two-bed flat in Sheffield city centre where the service charge isn’t a second mortgage.

Estate agents Reeds Rains presents this “characterful and convenient” two-bed flat in Hawley Street, where the heart of the city is just a few minutes walk away.

With its wooden floors, calming decorating choices and cozy use of space, the flat off Campo Lane “exudes warmth and personality.”

At £130,000, it would make the perfect flat for a young couple or first-time buyer.

And, hidden at the back (not pictured) is an “oasis” of a private park and small but well-maintained communal gardens - anyone passing on the street would never know.

But what really sweetens the deal is the practically peppercorn service charge of just £300 a year, with £10 ground rent.

Anyone looking for a flat in Sheffield city centre will know service charges touching £3,000 is not an uncommon sight.

The owner of this property might sleep better knowing they won’t have the same excruciating quarterly bills as many others in the city centre.

Take a look at our gallery below for a look inside this slice of urban living, or, if it has caught your attention, visit its page on Zoopla here.