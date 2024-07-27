Sheffield Houses: "Charming" three-bedroom home close to Meersbrook Park on market for £300,000

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 27th Jul 2024, 06:01 BST

A “charming” three-bedroom home is on the Sheffield housing market, with a price tag of £300,000.

The semi-detached property on Thorpe House Road is within walking distance of Meersbrook Park and Carr Wood.

Estate agency Purple Bricks describes the property as ideal for a “comfortable and convenient lifestyle”.

The rear garden is large and well-maintained.

Three bedrooms make it perfect for a family or for professionals.

It is worth noting there is a ground rent for this property.

The photos below show what the inside of the home has to offer.

1. Front of house

Purple Bricks

2. Lounge

Purple Bricks

3. Kitchen

Purple Bricks

4. Kitchen and dining area

Purple Bricks

