Just a four-minute walk to Endcliffe Park and close to key areas like Sharrow Vale Road (15 mins) and Ecclesall Road (5 mins), you're never far from green space, great coffee or a night out at a local bar.
This house is currently on the market with Purplebricks, for offers in the region of £375,000.
The area is full of independent shops, charity stores, pubs, cafes and food spots - plenty to explore, all within walking distance.
The home has a warm and welcoming feel. On the ground floor, there's a light-filled living room with a bay window and a separate dining room that flows into a modern kitchen.
Upstairs, two bedrooms and a stylish bathroom offer practical space for a growing family or guests.
The top floor features a bright and roomy attic bedroom, ideal as a main bedroom or even a quiet work-from-home space.
There’s a cellar downstairs that could be used for storage, a hobby area, or even a home gym.
Out back, the private garden is perfect for relaxing, with an outbuilding for bikes, tools or garden gear.
This is a move-in ready home in a location that gives you both quiet living and a lively neighbourhood feel.
