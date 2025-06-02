Just a four-minute walk to Endcliffe Park and close to key areas like Sharrow Vale Road (15 mins) and Ecclesall Road (5 mins), you're never far from green space, great coffee or a night out at a local bar.

This house is currently on the market with Purplebricks, for offers in the region of £375,000.

The area is full of independent shops, charity stores, pubs, cafes and food spots - plenty to explore, all within walking distance.

The home has a warm and welcoming feel. On the ground floor, there's a light-filled living room with a bay window and a separate dining room that flows into a modern kitchen.

Upstairs, two bedrooms and a stylish bathroom offer practical space for a growing family or guests.

The top floor features a bright and roomy attic bedroom, ideal as a main bedroom or even a quiet work-from-home space.

There’s a cellar downstairs that could be used for storage, a hobby area, or even a home gym.

Out back, the private garden is perfect for relaxing, with an outbuilding for bikes, tools or garden gear.

This is a move-in ready home in a location that gives you both quiet living and a lively neighbourhood feel.